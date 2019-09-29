Supreme Court orders to attach properties and bank accounts of Maradu apartment builders

The Supreme Court has ordered to attach the properties and bank accounts of the builders of Maradu apartments, holding them responsible for the illegal constructions.

The court directed its registry to issue notices to builders in this regard. The court also accepted the timeline submitted by the Kerala Government for completing demolition and clearing of debris and directed the government to begin demolition as per schedule.

The State had offered to start the demolition works on October 11.

The court also appointed a committee headed by former Kerala High Court judge K Balakrishnan Nair to look after the payment of the amount to each of the flat owners, as well as to work out the actual amount paid.

The court had earlier ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh each to the apartment owners and made it clear that the amount shall be recoverable from the builders/promoters/officials responsible for raising the construction.

Meanwhile some of the flat owners have started moving out from their premises their own even though the district administration has offered to support residents to move out of their homes from Sunday.

As part of facilitating the evacuation, the administration has also offered to identify homes by negotiating the rates, but owners have to pay the rent. The administration has identified around 500 apartments in the city to rehabilitate the residents.

The authorities also offered to reinstate the power and water supply connections to the apartments to help the residents to shift their belongings. The services were severed on Thursday as part of evacuating the residents.