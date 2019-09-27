National

Maradu flats: Supreme Court directs demolition to be completed in 138 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

Also directs Kerala govt to pay ₹25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi’s Maradu be completed in 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the Kerala government.

The apex court also directed payment of ₹25 lakh as interim compensation by the State government to each flat owner within four weeks.

The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of a retired high court judge to oversee the demolition and assess the total compensation.

A Bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat directed freezing of the assets of the builders and promoters who were involved in the construction of the illegal buildings in the coastal zone areas of Kochi.

The Bench further said the government may consider recovering the interim compensation amount from the builders and promoters.

