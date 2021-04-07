Medtronic opens engineering, innovation centre in Hyderabad

Medtronic pls, global player in medical technology, has set up its new Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) here.

The 150,000 sq ft centre employs engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware was formally inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Telangana here on Wednesday.

“We see enormous potential in energising the medical devices innovation ecosystem in the country. The R&D team in India is a key contributor to Medtronic’s global product development,’’ Madan Krishnan, Vice-President and Managing Director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, said in the inaugural function.

“The opening of the new site is an important milestone for us as it serves as a critical component in strengthening our global R&D organisation and will also drive innovation and growth,’’ he added.

Globally, Medtronic has spent approximately $2.3 billion annually in R&D in recent years, and MEIC recently received an investment of ₹1,200 crore for expansion in Hyderabad.

This investment planned over five years aims to foster global innovation and create several job opportunities. With this expansion, MEIC aims to leverage the sizeable pool of diverse and skilled talent in India.

Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is already home to marquee technology and life sciences companies and now, we are extremely delighted to host the largest R&D facility for Medtronic outside the US.’’

Medical devices sector has been identified as one of the key focus sectors by the State, he added.

MEIC serves as a global hub for development, testing and qualification for some of the most advanced and innovative technologies. The setting up of the new R&D facility is a step to create synergy by supporting Medtronic’s businesses globally, in various therapy areas including respiratory intervention, remote patient monitoring and digital health, surgical robotics, electrosurgical generators, cardiac rhythm and heart failure, and navigation, amongst others.