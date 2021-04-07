Medtronic opens engineering, innovation centre in Hyderabad

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Medtronic pls, global player in medical technology, has set up its new Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) here.
The 150,000 sq ft centre employs engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware was formally inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, Government of Telangana here on Wednesday.
“We see enormous potential in energising the medical devices innovation ecosystem in the country. The R&D team in India is a key contributor to Medtronic’s global product development,’’ Madan Krishnan, Vice-President and Managing Director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, said in the inaugural function.
“The opening of the new site is an important milestone for us as it serves as a critical component in strengthening our global R&D organisation and will also drive innovation and growth,’’ he added.
Globally, Medtronic has spent approximately $2.3 billion annually in R&D in recent years, and MEIC recently received an investment of ₹1,200 crore for expansion in Hyderabad.
Also read: Apollo Hospitals partners with Medtronic to offer advance stroke management using AI
This investment planned over five years aims to foster global innovation and create several job opportunities. With this expansion, MEIC aims to leverage the sizeable pool of diverse and skilled talent in India.
Rama Rao said: “Hyderabad is already home to marquee technology and life sciences companies and now, we are extremely delighted to host the largest R&D facility for Medtronic outside the US.’’
Medical devices sector has been identified as one of the key focus sectors by the State, he added.
MEIC serves as a global hub for development, testing and qualification for some of the most advanced and innovative technologies. The setting up of the new R&D facility is a step to create synergy by supporting Medtronic’s businesses globally, in various therapy areas including respiratory intervention, remote patient monitoring and digital health, surgical robotics, electrosurgical generators, cardiac rhythm and heart failure, and navigation, amongst others.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...