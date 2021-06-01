MEIL imports 3 cryogenic oxygen tanks for AP

Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has imported three cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore to give to Andhra Pradesh government to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen to treat Covid patients.

Each cryogenic tank can supply 1.40 crore litres of medical oxygen.

On Tuesday evening, a defence special flight from Singapore landed with the tankers at Pangarh Air Force Station in West Bengal.

These tanks where moved to Durgapur Steel Factory, which is 35 kms away for filling with oxygen. They will reach Andhra Pradesh by train Wednesday night or Thursday morning, said P Rajesh Reddy, MEIL, Vice-President.

Earlier, MEIL imported 11 cryogenic tanks from Thailand and handed over to Telangana free of cost.

MEIL is also continuously producing medical oxygen at its Bollaram plant in Hyderabad and supplying oxygen for free to puzblic and private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and adjacent States.

As of May 31, MEIL has supplied more than 56,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen.