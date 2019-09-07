MGNREGS: More than half the assets created are concentrated in just 5 States

A fruitful time for migrant labourers
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
While 4.51 crore assets have been created under the MGNREGS till date, 54 per cent of these are located in just five States — Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.
According to the Ministry of Rural Development, one challenge is improving the technical capability of supervising engineers for ensuring creation of quality assets.
Andhra Pradesh has created the highest number of assets (63.10 lakh) followed by Uttar Pradesh (60.21 lakh). These two States together account for 27 per cent of the total assets under the scheme in India. West Bengal (42.57 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (41.75 lakh) and Telangana (37.90 lakh) are among the top States. Goa has the least (1,955) assets. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra and Bihar created between 11 lakh to 19 lakh assets. Karnataka 29.58 lakh and Tamil Nadu 24.17 lakh assets.
“Timely payment of wages, improvement in technical capability of supervising engineers for ensuring creation of quality asset, generating more awareness among the stakeholders etc are some of the challenges faced in the implementation of MGNREGS” the Ministry told Rajya Sabha in July. It added that improvement in programme implementation is a continuous process and the government is aware to such challenges.
There are 260 works which are permissible under MGNREGA of which 164 works relate to agriculture and allied activities. A large number of works is for improvement of productivity of land through land development, plantation, vermicomposting, food grain storage, bunding, dug-well etc.
However, the Ministry of Rural Development informed Lok Sabha in July that out of 5,08,697 drought proofing works started in 2018-19 only 60,695 were completed while out of 4,52,603 water conservation and water harvesting works 1,01,692 have been completed.
Farm ponds, dams (check dams, earthen dams etc), roads, plantation, playgrounds, toilets etc are some of the assets created under the scheme. Under MGNREGS, every asset is mandatorily geo-tagged. As on July 2019, 3.61 crore assets has been geo-tagged.
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
Watching PV Sindhu bring home the gold in badminton recently and become a world champion is enough to tell us ...
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...