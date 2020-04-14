MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla complex turned into wholesale market for traders

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Bandra-Kurla complex has been turned into a wholesale market amidst the extended lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.
In order to avoid large gatherings around the complex, the market will be operational during the wee hours i.e. 10 pm to 6 am.
“The markets start at night in order to avoid crowding so that the advisory of maintaining social distancing is followed,” a trader said to media.
Another trader cited in media reports said the wholesale market is only for traders and vulnerable people especially women, elderly, and children are encouraged to not come to the area.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recommending the phased resumption of business — from distillery to wine stores — given the revenue and employment implications for the state, according to a report by Money Control.
Maharashtra has now become the epicenter of the virus in India, after reporting over 2,000 coronavirus cases. With over 300 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased to 2,334.
As many as 242 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. India's financial capital was severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Livemint reported.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...