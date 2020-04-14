MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla complex turned into wholesale market for traders

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Bandra-Kurla complex has been turned into a wholesale market amidst the extended lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

In order to avoid large gatherings around the complex, the market will be operational during the wee hours i.e. 10 pm to 6 am.

“The markets start at night in order to avoid crowding so that the advisory of maintaining social distancing is followed,” a trader said to media.

Another trader cited in media reports said the wholesale market is only for traders and vulnerable people especially women, elderly, and children are encouraged to not come to the area.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recommending the phased resumption of business — from distillery to wine stores — given the revenue and employment implications for the state, according to a report by Money Control.

Maharashtra has now become the epicenter of the virus in India, after reporting over 2,000 coronavirus cases. With over 300 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased to 2,334.

As many as 242 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. India's financial capital was severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Livemint reported.