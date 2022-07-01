Modi to kick off 125th birth anniversary fete of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh to launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Raju.

Born on July 4, 1897, Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (hero of the jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration. The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion — the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu village with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Digital India Week 2022

Later on the same day, Modi will also inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022, whose theme is ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He will also launch ‘Digital India Bhashini’ which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

The key intervention in building AI-based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

A new initiative, ‘Digital India GENESIS’ (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) — a National Deep-tech Startup Platform will also be launched to discover, support, grow and make successful start-ups in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of ₹750 crore has been envisaged for the scheme, according to a release.