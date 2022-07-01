Kerala Startup Mission, Central University mull tie-up to strengthen start-up ecosystem  

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Central University of Kerala (CUK), Kasaragod, have agreed to explore the possibility of setting up an Incubation Centre at the University, which will further strengthen the State’s start-up ecosystem, especially in the northern districts.

The decision on the collaboration between KSUM and CUK comes close on the heels of the recently-held Rural India Business Conclave in Kasaragod, where they had discussed a host of relevant topics. An MoU for establishing the Incubation Centre will be clinched soon.

After the three-day Agribusiness Summit, a meeting was held to take the idea forward. CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof H Venkateshwarlu, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Director Anitha Karun, Malabar Angel Network Co-Founder PK Gopalakrishnan, K Srinivas, KSUM Project Director Riyas MP, KSUM Business Development Coordinator Sayyid Sawad and potential investors from Kasaragod attended the meeting.

To conduct extensive studies

The proposal envisages to make available the labs of the CUK for the initial activities of start-ups. The university has also plans to conduct an extensive study about the start-up ecosystem in the State. Also, start-ups will get mentorship from a team of academic experts from the university. As part of the new education policy, the 28 departments in the university will have the facility to support local entrepreneurship.

As a prelude to formalising the partnership, successful start-up founders from the State will interact with students of the CUK. A cohort of angel investors based in Kasaragod, who are interested in investment in start-ups, has also been formed. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.