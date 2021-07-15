Ministry plans weather forecasting programme for wind, solar energy sectors

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Earth Sciences Ministry's 2021-2026 plan will have weather forecasting activities for the wind and solar energy sectors, where the weather plays a crucial role, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Addressing a workshop on “Meteorology Forecast for Wind and Solar Energy Generation: Current Status and Perspective”, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) M Rajeevan said there are challenges in weather prediction for the wind and solar energy sectors. The forecasts have been found to be much skilful on a daily scale. However, due to increasing demand and aspirations by the stakeholders, a need has been felt to revisit the approaches currently being used in wind and solar energy forecasts, he noted.
Stating that the government is exploring all possible options of going for new and renewable energy and cutting down on fossil fuel emission, Rajeevan said the MoES has a social responsibility to help the industries working in the wind and energy sectors in the country by way of providing accurate weather forecasts on which these sectors are highly dependent. “The MoES has a good programme for 2021-2026 for activities related to weather forecast for the wind and solar energy sectors," he said.
Also read: Holistic approach needed to harness marine resources for national growth: Government
The 2021-2026 plan has a layout of what major projects the ministry will undertake during this period.
Rajeevan also asked the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF), both under the MoES, to take the lead in this. “We also recognise the difficulty in meeting the requirements of the wind and solar energy sectors because you need daily localised and location-specific forecasts. You also need a very high-frequency forecast of every 15 minutes or so," he said.
Rajeevan said forecasting for the wind energy sector becomes especially difficult in hill areas where windmills are installed. As far as solar energy is concerned, it is very easy to give a forecast for 24-48 hours in a clear sky. But when it comes to cloudy sky, aerosols clouding, the forecast can go wrong, he pointed out. “So we have challenged (ourselves) from our side to meet the requirements of the wind and energy sectors,” he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...