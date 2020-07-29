Monsoon improves water situation in four major revenue divisions of Maharashtra

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The onset of monsoon in Maharashtra has significantly improved the water situation in the four major revenue divisions of the state, compared with the previous year. On Monday, in 3,267 water bodies in the state, the percentage of live storage with respect to designed live storage was 37.49 per cent. Last year on the same day it was 28.52 per cent.
Water bodies in the State based on their size, design and function are classified into dams, barrages and weirs. Water in the reservoir is classified into live storage, designed live storage and dead storage. Dead storage refers to that water in a reservoir that cannot be drained by gravity through the gates or outlets. It is the very lowest water level, which can only be pumped out with large pumps. However, dead storage is essential for the reservoirs as it allows sediments to settle and clears the water.
According to data from the State Water Resources Department, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur have shown a significant increase in water levels, while surprisingly Konkan and Pune, which have been traditionally monsoon rain surplus areas, are showing deficient levels this year.
The water bodies in Amravati division have 1,432 Mcum with 34.16 per cent live storage; on the same day last year it was 9.08 per cent (July 27, 2019). The industrial and agricultural heartland of Aurangabad has significantly improved its position with 2,495.86 Mcum of water. The percentage of live storage has reached 33.85 per cent, which was abysmally low at 0.89 per cent on the same day last year.
The water level in cotton-growing Nagpur division has reached 2,300.72 Mcum with live water percentage at 49.94 per cent, while on the same day last year it was 9.76 per cent. Nashik division is at 2037.2 Mcum with live water percentage at 33.93 per cent. On the same day last year it was 24.3 per cent.
Surprisingly, the traditional rain surplus Konkan division has 1,903.34 Mcum of water with 54.23 per cent live capacity; on the same day last year it was 77.56 per cent. Agriculturally significant Pune is also lagging with 5,162.79 Mcum with live water percentage at 33.94 per cent. On the same day last year it was 43.31 per cent.
