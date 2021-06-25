More curbs in Maharashtra after first death of Delta Plus patient

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
With the first death of a patient who had contracted the Delta Plus variant, the State government has issued new orders imposing stricter restrictions.
Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, told a news agency: “Out of the 21 Delta Plus variant patients in Maharashtra, an 80-year-old with co-morbidities passed away.
“Given that the virus causing Covid is undergoing mutations in various geographies and that these mutations are displaying more transmissibility and potential reductions in monoclonal antibody response, a State Level Trigger mandating all administrative units, irrespective of values of the indices of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage to remain at a level not below three, is to be in operation till withdrawn by specific order,” stated State Chief Secretary, Sitaram Kunte, in a fresh order issued on Friday.
The weekly positivity rate to be considered for the decision regarding restrictions to be applied must be determined only on the basis of RT-PCR tests and not RAT or other tests.
The data for this shall be made available by Public Health Department, the order added.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shall take data from Public Health Department and decide on the level of restrictions that may be followed in various administrative units under their jurisdiction, subject to any State Level Trigger in operation.
The State has asked DDMA to push vaccination through public awareness activities and attempt to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent of the eligible population at the earliest.
