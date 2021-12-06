More than 10 crore unorganised workers register on e-SHRAM portal

The number of unorganised workers registered on e-SHRAM portal, national database of informal workers under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has crossed 10 crore.

As on December 1, 2021, 10.06 crore unorganised workers have already registered on e-SHRAM portal, which was launched on August 26 this year.

e-SHRAM portal has been made available to the States/UTs for registration of unorganised workers. It targets to register all eligible unorganised workers, including construction workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, migrant workers, and similar subgroups of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar, in the country.

Presently, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar have witnessed more than 2.17 crore, 1.95 crore, 1.22 crore and 1.08 crore registrations respectively on the portal, according to information provided by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment.

Benefits for workers

One of the key objectives of the portal is to facilitate benefits of social sector schemes to the workers in the unorganised sector.

All eligible registered unorganised workers are entitled to get the benefit of an accidental insurance cover of ₹2 lakh for a year free of cost through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). Also, the registered workers on e-SHRAM are eligible to avail benefits of PM-SYM & NPS-Traders Pension Schemes.

“We believe that e-Shram is a big step towards the formalisation of employment. Our estimates indicate that till date the rate of formalisation due to e-Shram is around 17% and will increase further,” Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh Group Chief Economic Adviser State Bank of India, said in his recent research report.

Formalisation of an economy is always better from a policy perspective. Our estimates show that 11.4 crore tax-paying households or 8.5% of the total population contributes to ₹75 lakh crore or 65% of the private final consumption expenditure and cross subsidises 91.5% of the population. Hence it is important and ethical that even as we formalise, we must support honest tax-paying households through a better designed tax structure, particularly with regard to indirect taxes on items like fuel, the report said.