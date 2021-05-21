National

MSN Laboratories launches posaconazole in domestic market

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 21, 2021

To treat black fungus

MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday launched Posaconazole in the domestic market to treat black fungus. The Hyderabad-based company has launched the product under the brand name, PosaOne as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively.

Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis or or black fungus. Many patients recovering from Covid-19 have been detected with the rare and deadly fungal infection . With mortality rates on the incline, an anti-fungal medication is of urgent need.

“MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units. The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches the International quality standards,” the company said in a release.

Published on May 21, 2021

