MSN Laboratories launches posaconazole in domestic market

MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday launched Posaconazole in the domestic market to treat black fungus. The Hyderabad-based company has launched the product under the brand name, PosaOne as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively.

Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis or or black fungus. Many patients recovering from Covid-19 have been detected with the rare and deadly fungal infection . With mortality rates on the incline, an anti-fungal medication is of urgent need.

“MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house R&D and manufacturing units. The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches the International quality standards,” the company said in a release.