National Institute of Nutrition centenary stamp released

New BMW 3 Series has all the ingredients to make it feel special
With an improved ride, more seating space at the rear and premium bits in cabin, there are now more reasons to ...
A special commemorative postal stamp of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad was released by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan.
The stamp has been brought out under the “Corporate My stamp” scheme of India Posts. These stamps are of limited edition and are made to order. Alongside these customised themed stamps, the NIN also opted for printing its centenary logo.
About 5,000 stamps with a face value of ₹5 per stamp were printed and India Posts would print an additional 1,000 sheets for sale online at e-post office and for display and sale in national and global philately exhibitions by the Department, the NIN said in a press release.
The release happened at a function held in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi on Wednesday to commemorate the completion of Centenary Celebrations of the NIN, which is the oldest Institute under the ICMR. Balram Bhragava, Secretary Department of Health Research & Director General, ICMR and R Hemaltha, Director of NIN also took part.
On the occasion, a one-time award instituted to commemorate NIN’s Centenary called the “ICMR-NIN-Centenary Award” was conferred on C Gopalan, the legendary nutrition scientist who passed away at the age of 101 on October 3 and was presented posthumously to his son Sarath Gopalan.
The NIN centenary year theme was ‘Empowering the nation through nutrition’.
