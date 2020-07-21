National

Need to balance life and livelihood: Pradhan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Dharmendra Pradhan , Union Petroleum Minister

There is a need to ensure resuming of industrial activities but while maintaining necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“As the nation unlocks and people get back to work, we must understand that the virus is very much here. It’s important to take all precautions and balance life and livelihood,” Minister for Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said while speaking at a seminar working in Covid-19 times.

“In the last few months, we have established protocols and practices with significant success to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We must continue to follow all recommendations by experts, ensure social distancing, wear masks, wash our hands to contain the spread of infections,” he said.

