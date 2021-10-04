New Covid-19 cases drop below 1,500 in Tamil Nadu

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded a new low in daily new cases to below 1,500 at 1,467 for the first time in the second wave. The previous lowest daily number was 1,509 reported on September 1.
The test positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent on Monday at 0.9 per cent, tweeted Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst
The total number of cases in the State rose to 26,69,962.
After 1,559 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,864. The number of deaths registered was 26 and 1,48,749 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 181 (184) new cases, while Coimbatore added 155 (158), according to data from the Health Department.
