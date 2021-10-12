New Covid cases declines to 1,289 in Tamil Nadu

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,289 on Tuesday from 1,303 on Monday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,80,857.

The total number of active cases stood at 15,842. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,37,074 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 164 (168) new cases, while Coimbatore added 137 (128).

On Tuesday, a total of 1,39,901 persons were vaccinated as per health department data.