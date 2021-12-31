New GST regime for textiles deferred, no change for footwear

The GST Council, under the Chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has deferred implementation of new taxation regime for textiles which was to come into effect from January 1. However, footwear will have the new GST regime from Saturday.

The decision related to textile was taken as more and more States were pressing to put off the new regime and the Centre received several representations. Trade and industry felt that the new regime will affect business in big way and there were apprehensions that many textile units may shut down.

Relook at inverted duty structure for textiles, the main agenda

In its previous meeting, held on September 17 in Lucknow, the Council decided: “GST rate changes in order to correct inverted duty structure (IDS), in footwear and textiles sector, as was discussed in earlier Council Meeting and was deferred for an appropriate time, will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.” IDS means higher duty on inputs and lower duty on output. This results in refund to industry which affects the cash flows for companies and revenue collections for the government. Also, consumers do not gain anything.

With the correction of inverted duty structure in the textile sector, tax rate on textile articles of sale value not exceeding ₹1,000 per piece would have gone up to 12 per cent, from 5 per cent. Tax rate on various raw materials used in manufacturing of textile articles was also to be rationalised with effect from January 1. Such raw materials will be taxable at 12 per cent instead of multiple tax rates ranging from 5 per cent to 18 per cent.