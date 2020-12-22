New strain of Covid-19: Maharashtra CM urges hospitals to procure adequate supplies of oxygen, medicines

In view of a mutant strain of the coronavirus being found in Britain and some other countries, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday ordered that hospitals offering Covid treatment should be fully equipped with adequate supply of oxygen, ventilators and medicines. They should have the ability to treat and test at the rate at which the virus spreads, a media statement issued by the State Government said.

Thackeray also appealed to all the administrative bodies in the state to be vigilant and increase the number of tests, make the use of masks mandatory and be aware of the dangers ahead.

The Chief Minister reviewed the emerging situation at the meeting, which was also attended by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, senior IAS officers and members of the State Task Force on Covid.

Doctors on the task force should study whether there are genetic changes in the coronavirus locally. The Chief Minister said the task force should also undertake a fresh study on treatment methods for the new type of coronavirus. So far all the agencies have worked hard to control the coronavirus. With the second virus strain around, the administration should work harder.

Under the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, the health department has collected data from across the state on people with co-morbidities . The Chief Minister appealed to the local health authorities to contact such patients, interact with them and alert them while taking care of their health, the media statement said.