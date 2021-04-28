Next 3-4 weeks very crucial, Telangana govt cautions people

The Telangana Government has warned people in the State to be very cautious in the next three-four weeks. “The next three to four weeks are crucial as we enter the wedding and festival seasons. Covid cases have stabilised. We need to be very cautious,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Telangana Department of Public Health, has said.

Asking the people not to rush to the Covid-19 testing centres if they are not symptomatic, he said that only symptomatic patients are being screened.

Daily caseload

The viral infection continue to cause havoc as 56 patients have died on Tuesday. The State reported 8,061 new positive cases as it reduced the number of samples tested to 82,270 (from over one lakh samples that it would test every day). The number of active cases continues to raise. By Tuesday evening, the State has 72,133 active cases.

This has resulted in the reduction in the recovery rate, which fell to 82.3 per cent, equalling the national average. The recovery rate in the State to be at least 2-3 percentage points than the national average till a week ago.

Srinivasa Rao claimed that there was no shortage for oxygen, oxygen beds and ICU beds. “We have over 18,000 beds with oxygen supply and 10,000 ICU beds,” he said.