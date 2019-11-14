Nigam Sawhney is the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Nilam Sawhney, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. She belongs to the 1984 batch of the IAS and from AP Cadre.

She takes charge from Neerabh Kumar, who has been holding additional charge as the CS, following the sudden transfer of LV Subramanyam, a week ago. Nilam Sawhney is said to have about four months service.

In the recent past, the CS post in Andhra Pradesh has seen challenging times. IYR Krishna Rao, had a tough relationship with former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, before the elections in April 2019, LV Subramanyam, appointed by the Chief Election Commissioner, also had a tough time, with Naidu as in charge CM.

The abrupt shifting out of Subramanyam too by YS Jaganmohan Reddy raise many eyebrows. The transfer was affected 48 hours after, the CS issued a show- cause notice to the Principal Secretary ( Political & GAD) to the CM, Praveen Prakash over some procedural matter relation to Cabinet decisions.

Ironically, the transfer orders were issued in the name of Praveen Prakash. Neerabh Kumar was made in charge of CS.

With the YS Jaganmohan Govt on overdrive with fast tracking many decisions on pending projects, welfare schemes, new initiatives etc. the Chief Secretary job is indeed going to be challenging.

The new Chief Secretary will take charge today, as per an official statement.