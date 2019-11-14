Nigam Sawhney is the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Nilam Sawhney, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. She belongs to the 1984 batch of the IAS and from AP Cadre.
She takes charge from Neerabh Kumar, who has been holding additional charge as the CS, following the sudden transfer of LV Subramanyam, a week ago. Nilam Sawhney is said to have about four months service.
In the recent past, the CS post in Andhra Pradesh has seen challenging times. IYR Krishna Rao, had a tough relationship with former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, before the elections in April 2019, LV Subramanyam, appointed by the Chief Election Commissioner, also had a tough time, with Naidu as in charge CM.
The abrupt shifting out of Subramanyam too by YS Jaganmohan Reddy raise many eyebrows. The transfer was affected 48 hours after, the CS issued a show- cause notice to the Principal Secretary ( Political & GAD) to the CM, Praveen Prakash over some procedural matter relation to Cabinet decisions.
Ironically, the transfer orders were issued in the name of Praveen Prakash. Neerabh Kumar was made in charge of CS.
With the YS Jaganmohan Govt on overdrive with fast tracking many decisions on pending projects, welfare schemes, new initiatives etc. the Chief Secretary job is indeed going to be challenging.
The new Chief Secretary will take charge today, as per an official statement.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...