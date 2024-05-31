The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, has been awarded with the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The award established in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have contributed to health promotion.

Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS said, the was a recognition of past and present achievements, besides being a validation of the vision that guided NIMHANS since its inception. “It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being – making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve”, she said.

This accolade arrives at a particularly momentous time for NIMHANS, as the Institute celebrates 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH), an official communication from the Health Ministry said.

“India has made major strides in the field of mental health in recent times. Mental Health Units are supported in almost all districts of the country today through the National Health Mission. India’s national telementall health helpline, Tele MANAS, which was launched on 10th Oct 2022 also recently achieved the landmark of having handled 10 lakh calls,” the note added.

NIMHANS was jointly awarded along with Professor Bontle Mbongwe, Botswana, a note from WHO said. Professor Bontle Mbongwe is a renowned public health advocate and a passionate tobacco control activist. On Nimhan’s achievement, the WHO said, “It collaborates with central and state governments in framing, informing and implementing national policies and strategies such as the National Mental Health Policy (2014), the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy (2022).”

Major programmes

Further, it pointed out, NIMHANS involved young people as change agents within district youth-empowerment centres in order to bridge the gap between young people, their families and an ever-changing society (reaching about 6 million young people). In addition, it is engaged in a national initiative for child protection, mental health and psychosocial care (reaching more than 3 million people).

Other major programmes led by the Institute include urban mental health and integrating mental health issues arising out of climate change into primary mental health care delivery, as well as training and accrediting community volunteers to deliver mental health first aid: 18,000 gatekeepers have been trained to facilitate the early identification of suicide risk and to intervene, the note said.

Further, it pointed out, NIMHANS had also initiated numerous digital technology initiatives, including: the Digital Academy, whose courses hade been followed by 2,500 health care providers.