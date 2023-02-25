Mpower, a mental health initiative from the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is collaborating with NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) towards expanding the implementation of Tele MANAS mental health support services across India.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organisations, where-in Mpower will be responsible for setting up, operating, and managing the Tele MANAS centres, a note on the development said.

NIMHANS will provide Mpower access to the platform, operating guidelines, training and mentoring, monitoring and the framework needed to operate the centres. The collaboration aims to ensure the successful on-ground implementation of Tele MANAS services, as well as accessibility and availability of trained experts and professional mental health counselling services to those in need, the note said.

Tele MANAS follows a two-tier model, with Tier-1 consisting of state Tele MANAS cells that employ trained counsellors and mental health specialists. Tier-2 has specialists available at District Mental Health Programme (DMHP)/ Medical Colleges for physical consultation and/or e-Sanjeevani for audio-visual consultation. A toll-free, 24/7 number (14416) has been established across the country, allowing callers to select their preferred language and receive the necessary assistance, the note added.