NIOS syllabus should be made on the line of NCERT for better understanding: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday reviewed various activities of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and discussed strengthening the examination mechanism.

“NIOS is the world’s biggest open schooling system and we should use it more effectively to provide education to the grass root level. We should also use its network to provide literacy to illiterate people of our country,” said Pokhriyal.

NIOS syllabus should be made on the line of NCERT so that students can get a better understanding of the subject, he added.

The Education Minister directed NIOS to review the courses offered so that some new courses may be added as per the need of the students.

NIOS officials said that the institute has signed an MoU with Army Educational Corps (AEC) in 2016, for a Joint Project known as NIOS Education Project for Indian Army (NEPIA) to upgrade the educational qualifications and Human Resource Quotient of Indian Army troops. They are now working on Hindi translation for NEPIA courses so that it may reach more students.

The Education Minister also reviewed the vacancy position in NIOS and directed them to fill all the vacancies as soon as possible.