NIOS syllabus should be made on the line of NCERT for better understanding: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday reviewed various activities of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and discussed strengthening the examination mechanism.
“NIOS is the world’s biggest open schooling system and we should use it more effectively to provide education to the grass root level. We should also use its network to provide literacy to illiterate people of our country,” said Pokhriyal.
NIOS syllabus should be made on the line of NCERT so that students can get a better understanding of the subject, he added.
The Education Minister directed NIOS to review the courses offered so that some new courses may be added as per the need of the students.
NIOS officials said that the institute has signed an MoU with Army Educational Corps (AEC) in 2016, for a Joint Project known as NIOS Education Project for Indian Army (NEPIA) to upgrade the educational qualifications and Human Resource Quotient of Indian Army troops. They are now working on Hindi translation for NEPIA courses so that it may reach more students.
The Education Minister also reviewed the vacancy position in NIOS and directed them to fill all the vacancies as soon as possible.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...