Nirapara brand unveils a new retail initiative “N Nattukada”

KKR Group — the makers of Nirapara brand of rice and food products — has come out with a new customer-centric retail initiative christened as “N Nattukada” to ensure a seamless supply of its products to consumers.

“Nirapara has always been at the forefront of providing an authentic flavour of Kerala to consumers. The new initiative has been launched keeping in mind the evolving needs and expectations of customers. We are planning to launch 100 such outlets across the country by December end,” said Biju Karnan, Vice-Chairman, KKR Group.

Mobile app

The group has also announced the launch of ‘nkada’ mobile application to place orders from N Nattukada. The retailers, institutions, hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc will able to place orders from their nearest outlet, he said.

The company, he said, has invested close to ₹6 crore for the new concept designed with the objective to improve customer profitability. The integration of technology will empower the customers by providing a better, seamless supply of goods at the right place at the right time. The outlet will act as the main touchpoint for customers to place orders, for queries, feedbacks, grievances and complaints.

The new initiative will also reduce inventory holding and wastage by discarding the traditional multi-channel distribution system that requires multiple warehouses, he added.

All Nirapara products including rice, spices, masala powders, etc will be available at the outlet. Besides, essential products such as pulses and other non-food items from select brands are there to cater to the overall needs of the customers, he said.

Covid impact

The ₹400-crore group, which currently deals with eight different product categories, is looking at a 16 per cent additional revenue from the new retail initiative. Plans are also afoot to enter into non-food categories such as health, wellness and hygiene, he added.

To a question, he said the Covid pandemic has hit the company’s food sector, leading to a disruption in the supply chain due to the lockdown. The restrictions in inter-State transportation have led to a rise in the cost of procuring raw materials, especially from Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, etc. The lack of product demand has hindered the cash flow. There was no impulsive buying or purchase of value-added products.