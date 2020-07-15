Nirapara brand unveils a new retail initiative “N Nattukada”

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
KKR Group — the makers of Nirapara brand of rice and food products — has come out with a new customer-centric retail initiative christened as “N Nattukada” to ensure a seamless supply of its products to consumers.
“Nirapara has always been at the forefront of providing an authentic flavour of Kerala to consumers. The new initiative has been launched keeping in mind the evolving needs and expectations of customers. We are planning to launch 100 such outlets across the country by December end,” said Biju Karnan, Vice-Chairman, KKR Group.
The group has also announced the launch of ‘nkada’ mobile application to place orders from N Nattukada. The retailers, institutions, hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc will able to place orders from their nearest outlet, he said.
The company, he said, has invested close to ₹6 crore for the new concept designed with the objective to improve customer profitability. The integration of technology will empower the customers by providing a better, seamless supply of goods at the right place at the right time. The outlet will act as the main touchpoint for customers to place orders, for queries, feedbacks, grievances and complaints.
The new initiative will also reduce inventory holding and wastage by discarding the traditional multi-channel distribution system that requires multiple warehouses, he added.
All Nirapara products including rice, spices, masala powders, etc will be available at the outlet. Besides, essential products such as pulses and other non-food items from select brands are there to cater to the overall needs of the customers, he said.
The ₹400-crore group, which currently deals with eight different product categories, is looking at a 16 per cent additional revenue from the new retail initiative. Plans are also afoot to enter into non-food categories such as health, wellness and hygiene, he added.
To a question, he said the Covid pandemic has hit the company’s food sector, leading to a disruption in the supply chain due to the lockdown. The restrictions in inter-State transportation have led to a rise in the cost of procuring raw materials, especially from Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, etc. The lack of product demand has hindered the cash flow. There was no impulsive buying or purchase of value-added products.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...