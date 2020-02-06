National

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Centre’s appeal challenging Delhi HC order on Friday

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

File photo   -  The Hindu

The Delhi High Court dismissed the Centre’s plea against the stay on the execution of the four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday the Centre’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict dismissing its plea against the stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising justices NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari.

Natraj told the court that jail authorities are unable to execute the convicts in the case despite the fact that their review petitions have been dismissed and curative petitions and mercy pleas of three of them rejected.

Supreme Court of India
