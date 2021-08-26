No need for PPE kits, RT-PCR test for those fully-vaccinated: Ministry

Domestic air passengers do not need to wear PPE kits and States need to give wider publicity on whether incoming travellers need negative RT-PCR or RAT results, said a fresh set of guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Uniform protocol

The new guidelines for domestic travellers travelling by flight, train or inter-State bus, issued on Wednesday by the Health Ministry, supersedes its earlier directive on May 24 last year. It said the guidelines are issued to have a uniform protocol for domestic travel across the country. The Ministry also urged the States and Union Territories to exempt asymptomatic persons – who have received both doses of vaccine 15 days before the travel – from taking the Covid-19 test.

At the same time, travellers need to follow all Covid-appropriate measures, including the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and maintaining physical distance of six feet.

They should make sure that they do not have any symptoms related to Covid-19 while travelling.

All air, train and bus operators have been asked to make sure that passengers observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, have thermal scanners at entry and exit points, and ensure that masks and face shield are available to those who do not possess them.

Quarantine

The Ministry said the Centre has not recommended any restrictions on inter-State travel, but States can have their own protocols on quarantine and isolation.

“It has come to notice that certain States, however, have imposed negative RT-PCR testing reports as a criterion for point of entry.

“At present, we are seeing a declining trajectory of cases across the country after a peak in reported cases during mid-May as part of the second wave,” said the Ministry.