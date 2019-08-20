No scores to settle, or points to prove: Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, at a media conference on Tuesday, stirred controversy with his comments on Amaravati, the new State capital.

Responding to a question on whether the government had created ‘an artificial flood’ as alleged by the former CM to drown his house on the banks of the river, and also to prove that Amaravati is not a suitable site for the new capital as it is flood-prone, the Minister retorted, “We have no scores to settle or points to prove. Is it not a fact that floodwaters have entered the rented house of Chandrababu Naidu?”

He added, “Is it not a fact that many nearby areas are flooded? Even the Sivaramakrishnan Committee appointed by the Union government was not in favour of setting up the capital at Amaravati, as it is flood-prone.”

The Minister said, “The construction cost in such a low-lying area beside the river goes up substantially. All these factors have to be taken into account. We are considering all these factors.”

Work at halt

The Minister’s comments on Amaravati are significant, as works on the new capital have been halted ever since the new government assumed charge a few months ago.

Reacting to Satyanarayana’s comments, Chandrababu Naidu said the minister's remarks only exposed the sinister intentions and designs of the government.

“Only to prove that Amaravati is flood-prone and find a pretext, the YSR Congress government has created the artificial flood. The cat is out of the bag. If the State government has any such designs on Amaravati, I shall fight till the end,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

He added, “Farmers have given 33,000 acres for reposing full faith in me and the TDP Government. We will fight for Amaravati.”

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy himself has alleged on several occasions that “Amaravati is a huge scam perpetrated by the former Chief Minister. They have indulged in a sort of insider trading.”