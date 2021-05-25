“No surprise in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s refusal to deal with States”

The Congress said the vaccine policy of the Centre is against the federal principles of the Constitution. Commenting on Pfizer’s and Moderna’s refusal to deal with States, the Opposition party said the Narendra Modi government’s attitude is “callous and cruel”.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that there’s no surprise in the vaccine producers’ decision. “Is there any surprise that Pfizer and Moderna have refused to deal with States (Punjab, Delhi) and will deal only with the central government?” he asked.

Chidambaram said the Centre’s direction to the States to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers abroad was a cynical move. “If Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not yet been ‘approved for use’ by the Central government, how will they deal with or sell to the States? Government has rebuffed our advice as well as the suggestion of the Courts, that procurement of vaccines must be centralised,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government anti federal. “Meanwhile, the shortage of vaccines will continue and the people will suffer and thousands will die. What a tragedy! The manner in which the Centre has handled the entire vaccine issue is anything but cooperative federalism,” he said. “What a colossal tragedy the so-called ‘Vaccine Guru’ has inflicted on the country!” he added.