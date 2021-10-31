National

Nominations invited for TiE Kerala Awards 2021

October 31, 2021

TiE Kerala Awards have been instituted in a bid to encourage outstanding entrepreneurs

TiE Kerala invites nominations from entrepreneurs and business leaders for the Kerala Awards 2021 (9th edition).

TiE Kerala Awards have been instituted in a bid to recognize and encourage outstanding entrepreneurs in Kerala, and thereby inspire young entrepreneurs to excel and initiate aspiring youth into entrepreneurship, in pursuit of our vision of 'An entrepreneur in every home'.

Nominations are invited to 8 categories of TiE Kerala Awards 2021 :Start-up of the Year, Scale up of the Year, Exit of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, NextGen Entrepreneur, Innovator of the Year, Social Impactor of the Year and Ecosystem Enabler.

For nominations and qualifying criteria for each award , please login to https://kerala.tie.org/tiekerala-awards/

