Northeast Delhi violence: Situation ‘alarming’; Army should be called in, says Kejriwal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as the police is unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the situation has become “alarming”, adding that he is writing to Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect,” he added.

