Delhi Violence: HC directs police to ensure safe passage and treatment of injured

The Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing urged the Delhi police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment of those injured during the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), according to media reports.

The decision was taken by the Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani, who directed the Delhi Police to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the safety of the injured people, according to FirstPost.

The meeting was held at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar, in light of an urgent plea seeking safe transfer of the injured to medical institutions with necessary facilities, the report said.

The Bench also directed the police to file a compliance report which includes information regarding the people injured and the treatment offered to them. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2.15 pm, according to the report.

Violent clashes amid pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups had broken out in various neighbourhoods of Northeast Delhi on Monday. The matter further escalated when shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods took to streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had attended a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah where he assured deployment of adequate police personnel, according to a DNA report.

The death toll caused by the riots had reached 17 on Wednesday morning with more than 150 people injured, according to a report by The Hindu.

The Delhi HC has communicated their order regarding safe passage and adequate treatment of the injured to the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.