Not my job to protect Railways: Mamata Banerjee

Failure at Madrid, a setback for Indian renewable energy
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets again on Tuesday protesting implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA). Even as she was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that protesters can be identified “by their clothes”; she herself shrugged off the State government’s responsibility to protect “Railways” (and its properties).
Anti-CAA protesters in the State have primarily targeted the Railways by vandalising stations and ticket counters, laid seize to tracks or have pelted stones at passing trains. At least 700 trains have been cancelled since protests began from Friday onwards.
In fact, Banerjee went a step further to dismiss these as “small incidents” and took the moral high ground by claiming the State government was actually helping out Railways by arresting alleged vandals.
Sources in the Railways said that in Malda (in North Bengal) — where the station was vandalised — the losses are to the tune of ₹25 crore and it may take another seven days for long distance (train) services to resume.
“A few small incidents have happened and they are cancelling long distance trains. Just because some trains were set on fire, the Centre has stopped railway services in most parts of Bengal. This is not right. It is not the State Government’s job to protect Railways. They have their RPF (Railway Protection Force) . But, I have still helped them out (Railways) and police have made arrests,” Banerjee said.
However, protests continued, primarily, targeting railway stations even as the West Bengal police tweeted that there have been over 350 arrests.
Banerjee, spear-headed her second consecutive rally today — by walking a 7-km stretch between Jadavpur and Bhowanipore — after protests continued for the fifth day. Apart from targeting Railways properties, protesters have set ablaze buses and ransacked toll plazas. Blockades across National Highways have also been reported. The Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has already called on the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Chief Secretary to brief him about the law and order scenario. The two are yet to meet the Governor till reports last came in.
In a parallel development, the West Bengal government put on-hold training programs and activities relating to the National Population Register (NPR). The Left parties and civil rights groups had alleged that the Population Register was expected to lay the groundwork for rolling out a citizens’ list in future.
The BJP, on the other hand, took out a rally in support of the CAA at Howrahand also in Behala-Thakurpukur, the southern fringes of the city. This is the State unit’s second rally.
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...