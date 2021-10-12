Number of Covid-19 patients declines in Maharashtra

Scripting a survival
From 6,99,858 active Covid-19 patients on April 22 this year to 32,115 active cases on Monday (October 11) the number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra has declined sharply. However, in the last eight months, the State has not yet reported the lowest number of active patients (30,265) it recorded on February 11 this year. As of October 11, Maharashtra has 32,115 active cases.
Covid-19: Maharashtra launches Mission Kavach Kundal
The State government’s data show that, with two patients, Bhandara district has the lowest number of active Covid patients while Pune district has the highest number (8,573), which is about 26 per cent of the total active patients in the State. Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmednagar, and Satara are five districts that have 24,633 patients, that is about 74 per cent of the total active patients in the State. The case fatality rate in the State is 2.12 per cent as of October 11.
Last month, the average number of Covid patients detected was 3,534 while the average number of deaths due to the pandemic was 183. In the last seven days, the average number of Covid patients is 2,483 and the average number of deaths reported is 47.
Covid-19: Lockdown in 61 Maharashtra villages
Among the active patients in the State, 59.3 per cent are in home quarantine while 13,420 patients (40.7 per cent) are hospitalised as of October 10. The number of patients on oxygen is 2,980 ( 08.91 per cent of total active patients in the State). Out of the available oxygen beds in Maharashtra 2.31 per cent are occupied. About 2,095 (6.26 per cent) patients are in ICU and 5.95 per cent of ICU beds are occupied.
The State government recently re-opened schools and religious places. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has asked administrations of religious places to follow Covid norms. However, massive crowds were seen in Kolhapur, Tuljapur, and Karla as devotees came to temples for Navratri celebrations.
The State health machinery is keeping a close eye on the number of active patients and district administrations have warned that restrictions would be imposed if Covid norms are not followed.
