Noting that public participation is vital in solid waste management plans, Minister for Local Self Government and Excise MB Rajesh has said Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) should make all efforts to cultivate a proper waste disposal culture among people.

It is primarily the responsibility of LSGIs and city corporations and municipalities to foster the habit of making proper use of facilities like dustbins after the preliminary segregation, the Minister said in his inaugural address to the state-level workshop series for elected representatives of urban local bodies and implementation officers.

The two-day event, titled Maattam (Change), was organised by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), as part of a workshop series planned in four zones across the State.

Eliciting public opinion

Rajesh said the LSGIs and urban local bodies should also elicit public opinion while formulating waste management plans and it is the responsibility of people’s representatives to create effective awareness for their success. The LSGIs should also have to prepare projects thoroughly to utilise the funds earmarked for these projects properly and promptly.

The Minister said the target set by LSGIs in achieving cent percent results in the source level management of biodegradable waste and doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste is yet to be met and green technology can be leveraged to achieve the goals efficiently.

Suggesting that Haritha Karma Sena has to be modernised, Rajesh said its members have to be trained thoroughly in segregation process, besides ensuring that they are provided with protective gear and a reasonable remuneration.

Consistent process

Nava Kerala Mission State Co-ordinator TN Seema, who presided over the function, said waste disposal is a major challenge and it has to be taken up as a consistent process.

Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government Department, Sarada Muraleedharan said Kerala is the only State where technical resources are available for a critical project like KSWMP and called for leveraging them effectively.

KSWMP Project Director Mohammed Y Safirulla said the workshop will give an insight into the projects that have been implemented in corporations already, besides evolving plans to be taken up in future for effective solid waste management.

