‘Odisha Rasagola’ bags much-awaited GI tag

Form and function in gadgets: Here are the new trends
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Odisha on Monday bagged the much-awaited Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its ‘Rasagola’, a syrupy confectionery made of cottage cheese, official sources said.
The Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, has issued a certificate registering the sweetmeat as ‘Odisha Rasagola’ under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The certificate will be valid till February 22, 2028, the sources said.
A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region.
Since 2015, Odisha has been embroiled in a bitter battle over the origin of the delicacy with West Bengal, which had in 2017 secured the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’
The application for the GI tag for ‘Odisha Rasagola’ was moved by Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited (OSIC), together with Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti (association of sweetmeat traders), the following year.
Welcoming the development, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik said the tag should have been earned by the state long ago.
“It got delayed due to negligence on the part of the state government,” the BJP leader said.
‘Rasagola’ has been a part of the state’s centuries-old rituals performed for Lord Jagannath and found its mention in a 15th century Odia epic ‘Dandi Ramayana’
Noted researcher Asit Mohanty, who had submitted a report to the government claiming that ‘Rasagola’ has been mentioned in ancient Odia literature, said people in the state had been relishing the dessert for more than 500 years.
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...