Opposition demands free supply of vaccines, oxygen

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 03, 2021

They have demanded that budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 crore for the vaccination programme must be utilised for this

Leaders of thirteen Opposition parties have demanded the Centre to ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals and health centres across the country and free and universal vaccination.

The leaders, such as Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, NCP’s Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a joint statement that the budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 crore for the vaccination programme must be utilised for this.

