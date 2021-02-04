Opposition MPs try to meet protesting farmers, claim Police blocked them

A delegation of the Opposition MPs tried to meet farmers at Ghazipur border, but they not allowed to enter due to the restrictions imposed by the Delhi police.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur said the delegation of MPs wanted to meet the farmers. “The Centre has not allowed us to raise the issue in the Parliament. Now, they are not allowing us to meet farmers,” Kaur, who resigned from Narendra Modi government over the three farm laws, said.

Apart from SAD, members of the DMK, CPI(M), NCP and other Opposition members were there in the delegation.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha teared into the Centre’s claim that the Bill is in favour of farmers. The NDA members countered this argument.

In Lok Sabha, the Congress has moved yet another adjournment motion demanding that the day’s businesses must be postponed and the House should discuss the farmers’ protests.