Outstanding bills: Adani Electricity Mumbai rolls outs interest-free EMI facility for customers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) has launched an interest-free EMI facility for its customers to collect outstanding bill payments.

This facility will start from October 23-30, AEML said in a statement. All customers of AEML are eligible to avail themselves of three interest-free EMIs to clear their outstanding payments. However, the EMI facility would not be applicable to customers that receive joint invoicing or consolidated bills. AEML consumers who previously have not opted-in for this service can now register for it at the AEML kiosk, website, call centre or customer care centre, the company said.

As customers struggle with inflated bills since the lockdown, AEML in July said that around 6.7 lakh customers are yet to pay their bills. Further, AEML attributed the inflated power bills to a combination of summer season usage and no physical meter reading in the months of April-June, as a result of lockdown.

Kandarp Patel, MD & CEO, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, said, “Ensuring maximum benefit to our consumers, during these distressing times, we have extended our interest-free EMI option for the current month only. The previous EMI option has received a very positive response across our consumer base and this decision has been undertaken to meet their present needs and requirements.”

Customers can make EMI payment through various options such as Netbanking, debit card or cash at the kiosk or customer care centre, it said. AEML has a total of 25 lakh consumers in Mumbai.