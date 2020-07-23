Over 14.6 lakh migrant workers received free healthcare under Ayushman Bharat

About 14.60 lakh migrant workers have availed themselves of the healthcare facility under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last 45 days after the scheme was extended to such workers across States.

The Centre had, in June, extended the flagship health insurance scheme to migrant workers across States, in the wake of the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed.

As on July 17, claims worth ₹2,077 crore have been made, according to the National Health Authority (NHA) data.

Migrants were identified based on e-cards. According to Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY, the NHA is coordinating with the States to issue e-cards to eligible persons.

NHA has launched a campaign, ‘Swasthya ki Chaanv, Shehar ho ya Gaanv’, to reach out to migrants and educate and empower them to make use of the free healthcare services under the scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat, the Centre provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).

Hospital admissions

The total number of hospital admissions so far was at 1.09 crore. Under this scheme, there are 1,578 health benefit packages with defined rates. Over 20,000 public and private hospitals across the country have been empanelled to provide in-patient services to the beneficiaries.

Covid-19 treatment is also covered under the scheme.

Since the launch of the healthcare scheme in September 2018, more than 95-lakh people have received treatment worth nearly ₹13,000 crore. More than 12.52-crore e-cards have been issued across 32 States and UTs. The claims raised so far total about ₹14,677 crore.