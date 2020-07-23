Over 14.6 lakh migrant workers received free healthcare under Ayushman Bharat

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
About 14.60 lakh migrant workers have availed themselves of the healthcare facility under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the last 45 days after the scheme was extended to such workers across States.
The Centre had, in June, extended the flagship health insurance scheme to migrant workers across States, in the wake of the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed.
As on July 17, claims worth ₹2,077 crore have been made, according to the National Health Authority (NHA) data.
Migrants were identified based on e-cards. According to Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB-PMJAY, the NHA is coordinating with the States to issue e-cards to eligible persons.
NHA has launched a campaign, ‘Swasthya ki Chaanv, Shehar ho ya Gaanv’, to reach out to migrants and educate and empower them to make use of the free healthcare services under the scheme.
Under Ayushman Bharat, the Centre provides a cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).
The total number of hospital admissions so far was at 1.09 crore. Under this scheme, there are 1,578 health benefit packages with defined rates. Over 20,000 public and private hospitals across the country have been empanelled to provide in-patient services to the beneficiaries.
Covid-19 treatment is also covered under the scheme.
Since the launch of the healthcare scheme in September 2018, more than 95-lakh people have received treatment worth nearly ₹13,000 crore. More than 12.52-crore e-cards have been issued across 32 States and UTs. The claims raised so far total about ₹14,677 crore.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...