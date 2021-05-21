Over 19 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has reached 19. 18 crore, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of May 21 at 7 am, 19,18,79,503 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine had been administered in the country. Of this, 14,92,01,320 are first doses while 4,26,78,183 are second doses. As many as 14,82,754 people received the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 12,97,089 received their first dose while 1,85,665 received their second.
As per the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,61,23,408 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,27,02,212 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,24,99,628.
Also read: India's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 43,41,785 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,55,643 and West Bengal at 37,87,295.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,04,65,193 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,58,13,654 and Rajasthan at 1,57,08,235.
India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 26 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 30,27,925, down by 1,01,953. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,57,295 to 2,27,12,735. As many as 4,209 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,91331, as per the official data.
