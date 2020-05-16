National

Over 6.28 crore beneficiaries avail free LPG in lockdown period: Oil Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 16, 2020 Published on May 16, 2020

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries have got over 6.28 crore free cylinders during the lockdown months, according to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan said that PMUY has just completed four years of its successful journey, which has led to momentous improvement in the lives of over 8 crore poor and deprived families.

He said that one of the important components of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is providing free gas cylinders for 3 months to the PMUY beneficiaries. He said that the money was transferred in their accounts in advance, so that there was no difficulty in availing this facility.

