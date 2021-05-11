Oxygen Express now chugs to Dehradun and Pune

Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express is now reaching newer destinations such as places near Dehradun and Pune. So far, the Railways has delivered nearly 5,735 tonne of Liquid Medical Oxygen in more than 375 tankers to various States, said an official release.

Stations near Dehradun and Pune are also set to receive their First Oxygen Express, said an official statement.

The first Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is expected to reach tonight with 120 tonnes of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand, and the consignment to Pune is also set to reach today with more than 50 tonnes of oxygen from Angul (Odisha).

On Monday, Oxygen Expresses delivered 755 tonnes of LMO across the country and over 90 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far.

According to an official statement, till Tuesday afternoon, 293 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 tonnes in UP, 340 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 812 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2,383 tonnes in Delhi.