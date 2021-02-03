Patel Infrastructure lays record concrete in a day on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
With contractors laying good quality concrete for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at record speeds, the Road Ministry hopes to cross its construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.
Patel Infrastructure Limited – which laid 10.32 lane km of pavement quality concrete in one day on the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway project on February 1 – has created a World record. This feat has been recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Golden Book of World Records, according to an official statement.
An NHAI contractor has created a World Record for the laying of pavement quality concrete for a four-lane highway of 2.58 km length within 24 hours, it said.
Starting at 8 am on 1 February, 2021, the contractor finished the job, totalling 2.58 km each in four lanes – which translates to approximately 10.32 lane km by 8 am the next morning.
With a width of 18.75 meters, an area of 48,711 square meters of concrete was laid for the expressway in 24 hours. At 14,613 Cubic Meters, this was also the highest quantity of concrete laid in 24 hours, the statement added.
The record is part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai 8-lane expressway project and was carried out by the world’s largest fully automatic ultra-modern concrete paver machine.
The Ministry has constructed 8,169 km of National Highways (NHs) from April 2020 to 15 January 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21 – with a speed of about 28.16 km per day, informed the release. During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day, added the release.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...