Patel Infrastructure lays record concrete in a day on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

With contractors laying good quality concrete for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at record speeds, the Road Ministry hopes to cross its construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.

Patel Infrastructure Limited – which laid 10.32 lane km of pavement quality concrete in one day on the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway project on February 1 – has created a World record. This feat has been recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Golden Book of World Records, according to an official statement.

An NHAI contractor has created a World Record for the laying of pavement quality concrete for a four-lane highway of 2.58 km length within 24 hours, it said.

Starting at 8 am on 1 February, 2021, the contractor finished the job, totalling 2.58 km each in four lanes – which translates to approximately 10.32 lane km by 8 am the next morning.

With a width of 18.75 meters, an area of 48,711 square meters of concrete was laid for the expressway in 24 hours. At 14,613 Cubic Meters, this was also the highest quantity of concrete laid in 24 hours, the statement added.

The record is part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai 8-lane expressway project and was carried out by the world’s largest fully automatic ultra-modern concrete paver machine.

The Ministry has constructed 8,169 km of National Highways (NHs) from April 2020 to 15 January 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21 – with a speed of about 28.16 km per day, informed the release. During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day, added the release.