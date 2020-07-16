Patients suffer as rain and drain waters flood Osmania Hospital

The Osmania General Hospital on the banks of river Musi is in a state of mess with rain water and overflowing drain discharge entering the hospital and causing inconvenience to patients undergoing treatment.

In the last two days, heavy rains lashed the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad resulting in flooding inside the hospital building, causing panic among patients.

The hospital premises have been flooded for the second time during the week.

In the past few years, the hospital has been neglected and assurances made to strengthen the infrastructure of the hospital have not come through.

Several videos shared by staff and inmates of the hospital have caused grave concern.

The healthcare and local municipal staff are working towards addressing the problem.

Local staff feel that this could aggravate the problems of those being treated as also the healthcare staff attending to them as there is potential threat of water borne diseases.

Local leaders and Goshamahal constituency BJP MLA Raja Singh sought immediate attention of the Government in addressing the problem at the major hospital which serves both the old city residents and people living on the either side of River Musi.