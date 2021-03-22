Pawar backs Deshmukh, BJP demands his resignation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As the NCP dug in its heels supporting Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the scandal following allegations of corruption against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh caused disturbances in both Houses of Parliament as the BJP demanded Deshmukh’s resignation.
NCP veteran Sharad Pawar said allegations against Deshmukh pertain to a period when he was hospitalised due to Covid-19 and hence the question of his resignation “does not arise”. “We got information that Deshmukh was hospitalised at that time in Nagpur. The allegations pertain to exactly the same period when he was in hospital. There is a hospital certificate,” Pawar said.
Deshmukh is a member of the NCP which is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in power in the State.
Almost simultaneously, the BJP mounted a counter-offensive with party leader Devendra Fadnavis contradicting Pawar on Twitter. “Shri Sharad Pawar ji said,from 15th to 27th February HM Anil Deshmukh was in home quarantine… But actually along with security guards and media he was seen addressing a press conference!” Fadnavis tweeted.
Deshmukh, on his part, reiterated that he was admitted to Nagpur'’s Alexis Hospital from February 5 to February 15 as he had contracted Covid-19 and discharged on February 15. “Several journalists were standing outside the hospital as I was stepping out of it. They wanted to ask me some questions. I was feeling weak since I had just recovered from Covid-19. So, I sat on a chair near the gate and replied to queries of journalists. Then I immediately got into the vehicle and got home quarantined,” Deshmukh said.
The issue pertains to an eight-page letter by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he claimed that the Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to collect political donation of over ₹100 crore. Vaze is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency in a case relating to a vehicle with explosive materials parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State Anurag Thakur demanded “appropriate action” against Deshmukh. Speaking during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Thakur noted that the allegation that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect ₹100 crore per month, is a “matter of concern”.
“MPs not only from Maharashtra, but from all over India are concerned about the serious allegation of corruption (against Anil Deshmukh )... The State Government should take appropriate action on the issue,” he said. Several other BJP MPs also demanded Deshmukh’s resignation amid protests from the Opposition. Treasury benches in Rajya Sabha too raised the issue but the Chair did not allow the discussion.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...