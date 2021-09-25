Piaggio Vehicles opens electric vehicle showroom in Chennai

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), the Indian arm of Italy’s Piaggio Group, has opened its first electric vehicle experience centre, Rheo Automobiles, in Chennai.
This experience centre, inaugurated by MA Subramanium, Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles, according to a company statement.
Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric three-wheelers in both the cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet.
The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is described as the most powerful electric cargo in the segment, with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a full metal body architecture fitted and customisable for applications such as delivery van, garbage collection, etc. The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX comes with superior features and promises best-in-class earnings.
The Ape’ Electrik FX range of vehicles can be booked online on www.buyape.in or by calling the toll-free no. 1800-120-7520. Bulk order requests can be placed on ape.electric@piaggio.co.in.
“Our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing earnability due to its low cost of operation and superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers. We are offering unique service solutions including warranty & free maintenance packages . After Chennai, we further look to expand our EV presence in various other markets in TN,” said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...