Piaggio Vehicles opens electric vehicle showroom in Chennai

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), the Indian arm of Italy’s Piaggio Group, has opened its first electric vehicle experience centre, Rheo Automobiles, in Chennai.

This experience centre, inaugurated by MA Subramanium, Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles, according to a company statement.

Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric three-wheelers in both the cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet.

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is described as the most powerful electric cargo in the segment, with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a full metal body architecture fitted and customisable for applications such as delivery van, garbage collection, etc. The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX comes with superior features and promises best-in-class earnings.

The Ape’ Electrik FX range of vehicles can be booked online on www.buyape.in or by calling the toll-free no. 1800-120-7520. Bulk order requests can be placed on ape.electric@piaggio.co.in.

“Our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing earnability due to its low cost of operation and superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers. We are offering unique service solutions including warranty & free maintenance packages . After Chennai, we further look to expand our EV presence in various other markets in TN,” said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India.