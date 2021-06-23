Pitti Engineering vaccinates 7,000 people in ₹2-crore drive

Building equity using the integrity screen
Pitti Engineering has vaccinated about 7,000 people including its employees spread across its corporate office and manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Aurangabad over the last one week.
The initiative aims to provide two shots of Covid vaccination free of cost to about 7,000 beneficiaries. The company has tied up with multiple healthcare facilities and has spent ₹2 crore for the entire vaccination drive.
Akshay S Pitti, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said the company has followed all government mandated guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for employees both at office and plant level.
Covering the cost of vaccination for 7,000 people including employees is a small gesture from the organisation to combat Covid and give back to society, he said.
“The best contribution we can all make together in these trying times is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible to put the pandemic behind us,” he added.
Pitti Engineering had taken several measures to ensure the well-being of employees during the lockdown. Apart from maintaining stringent safety protocols at plants and offices, it also worked to ensure the psychological well-being of its employees and their family members through various online initiatives, said the company.
