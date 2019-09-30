Plea in Supreme Court seeking linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for appropriate steps to link social media accounts with Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, to check the menace of “fake and paid news”.
The plea, which seeks to weed out the duplicate, fake and ghost social media accounts, wants the government to link the profiles on such platforms, including those on Facebook and Twitter, with Aadhaar, and has sought a direction to the Election Commission and the Press Council of India for suitable steps to control fake and paid news.
The petition filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeks a direction to the Centre to deactivate the duplicate and fake social media accounts in order to control fake and paid news.
The plea, moved through advocate Ashwini Kumar Dubey, also sought directions to the Centre for apposite steps to declare publication of paid news and political advertisements 48 hours before an election as a “corrupt practice” under the Representation of People Act, 1951.
It claimed that 10 per cent of the 3.5 crore Twitter handles were duplicate, which included hundreds in the names of eminent people such as chief ministers and even the president and the prime minister of the nations.
The plea also said millions of Facebook accounts were bogus, which used real photos of constitutional authorities and were used to promote casteism, communalism and separatism, endangering national integration and were also the root cause of several riots. The plea sought linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, saying those “offend the right to know” as fake and paid news influenced choice in a “negative manner”.
“Exposure to accurate information is a necessity for electors to make an informed choice, but fake news has the tendency to influence this choice in a negative manner. The publication of fake news involves use of black money, under-reporting of election expenses of political parties and candidates and indulging in other kinds of malpractice,” the petition said.
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...