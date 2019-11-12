National

Union Cabinet recommends President’s Rule in Maharashtra

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President’s rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.

Sources said the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

The Prime Minister is to leave for Brazil later in the day to attend the BRICS summit.

